BJP 'Upset', Congress 'Out of Picture': Kejriwal Confident of Win In Gujarat, Promises Old Pension Scheme

ARVIND Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), made a written assertion on Sunday that his party will form the government in Gujarat after the assembly elections next month.

Addressing a press conference in Surat, Kejriwal said that his predictions for Punjab and Delhi came true, and the same will happen in poll-bound Gujarat as well. He also claimed that the public (BJP) did not openly support AAP.

"I am going to make a prediction in writing in front of you all...Note down the prediction that the AAP is going to form government in Gujarat. After 27 years of misgovernance, the citizens of Gujarat will get relief from these people (BJP)," Kejriwal said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Amid the ongoing assurances by all political leaders ahead of the polls in the state, AAP convenor Kejriwal promised to release the notification of the re-implementation of the old pension scheme in Gujarat by January 31, 2023, if his party comes to power. He backed up his promise by saying that it is not vague, but in Punjab, the notification for the old pension scheme has already been released.

"By January 31, we will issue a notification for implementing the old pension scheme in Gujarat. I'm not just saying that. In Punjab, we have issued the notification," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, he also appealed to all the government employees in Gujarat seeking the old pension scheme to vote for the AAP.

According to the AAP leader, the BJP is upset because it is on the verge of defeat, and the Congress is out of the picture.

"It is the first time in 27 years that the BJP is so agitated. You go out on a street and ask people whom they would vote for. They would either say the AAP or the BJP. Those who say they would vote for the BJP reveal after five minutes that they and their entire mohalla were going to vote for broom (AAP's poll symbol)."