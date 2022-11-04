BJP Terms KCR 'Actor' In Politics Who Spends Crores On Drama of 'Poaching'

THE BJP has termed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as an actor in the "political field" after he released a video on Thursday of the BJP allegedly trying to poach his party's MLAs.



Releasing the video on Thursday, Rao accused BJP of destroying all systems in the country.





Live: CM Sri KCR addressing the media from Pragathi Bhavan https://t.co/xvfydGd3Mh — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) November 3, 2022

In a statement, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash on Friday strongly criticised Rao for his "baseless" and "unwarranted" comments while speaking to the media against BJP's top leaders and termed him as an actor in "political field" and alleged that he spent crores of rupees to "enact this drama".



"Generally people will display their skills by acting and playing various roles in cinema field like NTR, Dilip Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and others but our state CM KCR is capable of acting in political field with his lies and dialogues and mesmerising political workers by his lies", he said while reacting to CM's media conference.



It was a conspiracy to defame a patriotic party, he added.



World leaders have been appreciating the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a world leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin also appreciated Modi's work and said he is a "true patriot", Subhash added.



The BJP leader said that KCR is just a CM of one state in India and struggling to continue in power as people have now realised all his gimmicks and tactics, he added.



Enacting a drama with folded hands, KCR cannot succeed in his play as people are wise to understand his tactics, he said.



It is PM Modi who after becoming Prime Minister of the country has put democracy on a real and solid track and there is no question of its derailment, Subhash said.



It is a bigger conspiracy of KCR to defame BJP by poaching people and asking them to take names of top BJP leaders who are occupying constitutional posts and KCR has spent crores of rupees to enact this drama, he alleged.



The money he amassed by corrupt practices is being used to intimidate and to lure such people for making fake videos. Nobody can deter investigating agencies to probe into scandals including liquor scandals with alleged involvement of MLC K Kavitha, daughter of KCR, Subhash said.



People of the country particularly Telangana people who fought for a separate state are watching the drama of KCR, he added.