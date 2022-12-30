BJP Takes 'Ego' Swipe At Mamata Banerjee After She Refuses To Go On Stage During Vande Bharat Inauguration

BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya today said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should start prioritising people's welfare over her "fragile ego".

"On the day, PM Modi, despite a personal tragedy, flagged off the Vande Bharat and launched projects worth 7,800 crore in WB, Mamata Banerjee chose not to share the stage with 4 central ministers and LoP. It is time WB CM starts prioritising people's welfare over her fragile ego..." Amit Malviya tweeted as CM Banerjee refused to go to the stage and sat beside the other government officials during an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the nation's seventh Vande Bharat Express.

As per the reports, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was visibly irked, after people, raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans upon her arrival at the Howrah Railway station in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was scheduled to flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Kolkata on Friday, attended the programme via video conferencing, following his mother Heeraben Modi's demise this morning.

People in West Bengal welcomed their first Vande Bharat express on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the semi-high-speed train that will run between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

The nation's seventh Vande Bharat express train between Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) has been flagged off through video conferencing by the Prime Minister.

The train will cover a distance of around 550km and will take a little more than seven and a half hours to reach its destination, with only three stoppages from Howrah to NJP. The Shatabdi also runs between the two terminals.

The Vande Bharat will run six days a week except on Wednesdays. The train will depart at 5.50 am from Howrah and reach NJP at 1.25 pm. From NJP, the train will depart at 3.05 pm and reach Howrah at 10.35 pm.

The Prime Minister was also supposed to virtually lay the foundation stone of the redevelopment project of New Jalpaiguri Railway station which will be the first international train terminal of the country.