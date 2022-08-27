BJP Spent Rs 6,300 Crore To Topple Govts Of Other Parties, Alleges Arvind Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is at power in the Centre, spent Rs 6,300 crore to topple governments of other parties in the country, alleged Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. His allegations come a day after called the saffron party a "serial killer of state governments".

"They have spent Rs 6,300 crore so far on toppling governments. They would not have had to impose GST on wheat, rice, buttermilk etc. if they had not toppled governments. People do not have to face inflation," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The political slugfest between the AAP and the BJP has intensified over the last few days with both parties making serious allegations against each other. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering a case against Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia over the Delhi liquor policy scam is the bone of contention between the two parties.

The AAP alleged that the Centre put the CBI after Sisodia to dent his image by implicating him in a "fake" case as the the BJP is "terrified" by the growing popularity of Kejriwal and his model of government in the run up to the assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Kejriwal's party has also claimed that the BJP tried to poach 40 of its MLAs. However, the saffron party has accused the AAP of making false claims just to divert people's attention from the corruption charges against Sisodia.

"The liquor scam has unmasked the AAP and showed how it is neck-deep in corruption. Why are its leaders not answering the questions raised by us over its excise policy," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday, as reported by news agency PTI.

"If the excise policy was correct, then why was it withdrawn? The truth is serious corruption has occurred. Their health minister is in jail on corruption charges and the 'liquor minister' is under probe. What kind of impact such a minister will have on education," Thakur said.