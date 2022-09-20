BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Her CBI Probe Remark, Says 'PM Don't Need Validation From Her'

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that no one from BJP needs her validation.

Taking to Twitter the head of the BJP IT Cell, Amit Malviya on Tuesday tweeted, "No one in the BJP, and most certainly the PM, needs any validation from Mamata Banerjee."

Her entire Govt, top ministers, party office bearers and immediate family is under the radar of central agencies, because the Courts ordered investigation.



She must account for the loot… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 20, 2022

He further added that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Government and her family are under the radar due to Court's ordered investigation. "Her entire Govt, top ministers, party office bearers and immediate family is under the radar of central agencies because the Courts ordered investigation."

"She must account for the loot," he added.

The statement comes a day after CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that the union government is behaving in a directional way.

"The present union government is behaving in a directional way. This resolution is not against anyone in particular, but against the biased functioning of the central agencies," she said.

She further added that she doesn't believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'misusing' central investigative agencies to harass and intimidate rivals. She, however, blamed a section of the BJP leaders for misusing them to serve their interests. She also pointed out

"Many of you don't know that the CBI doesn't report to the PMO (Prime Minister's Office) anymore. It reports to the Home Ministry. Some BJP leaders are conspiring and they go to Nizam Palace often," the Chief Minister said.

She pointed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "Businessmen are running away because of fear and misuse of ED (Enforcement Directorate) and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). I believe Modi hasn't done this." She further added "Many of you don't know that the CBI doesn't report to the PMO anymore. It reports to the Home Ministry."

Taking a stand for her party Banerjee said that the investigations are politically motivated. "How many raids have been conducted at the residences of the leaders who went to your party?" she said in the assembly, addressing the BJP.

"You (BJP) will go in 2024 (Lok Sabha elections). Those who are flying like gas balloons, they will understand," she added.