'BJP Sends 3 Jamais Wherever It Loses': Tejashwi Yadav Fumes Over CBI Raids On RJD Leaders

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP saying that when the saffron brigade loses an election, it sends its 'three Jamais' (sons-in-law) -- ED, CBI and IT -- against the winning party. Tejashwi Yadav's strong remarks came amid allegations by the opposition parties that the Centre is misusing federal agencies to muzzle the voice of the opposition leaders.

Speaking in the Bihar legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "When BJP fears or loses in the state, it puts ahead its three 'jamai', CBI, ED and IT. When I go to foreign countries, BJP issues lookout notices against me and when fraudsters like Nirav Modi run away, they don't do anything".

Taking part in a debate on the motion of confidence moved by the new Mahagathbandhan government, Yadav accused the BJP of having tried to "break" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party in a bid to "wipe out socialist ideology".

"My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I are all paying the price for our commitment to socialism. The CM and I have the same ideology. You (BJP) cannot reap what we socialists have sown," said Yadav.



The RJD leader, who became the deputy CM of the state after Nitish Kumar ditched the BJP and joined hands with opposition parties to form the new Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, further lauded the RJD-JDU pair and said that they are going to have a never-ending partnership.

"We are cricketers and this pair (RJD and JDU) is going to have a never-ending partnership. This is going to be the longest inning, this partnership will be working for the development of Bihar and the country. No one is getting run out this time," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"People sitting in Delhi do not understand the spirit of Bihar. Intimidation does not work here. Sending three 'jamaai' is not going to scare us. The BJP is looking like a wedding procession without the groom," remarked the young leader in an apparent dig at the saffron party's inability to decide on who would now be the leader of the opposition.

His cricketer analogy came after the BJP mocked Nitish Kumar's "personal ambition to become the prime minister despite not having the ability to become the chief minister on his own steam".

"Personal ambition caused him to ditch BJP in 2013 and again nine years later," said the former deputy and senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad. "He remains the CM though his deputy keeps changing. He is like a batsman who causes others to get run out to remain on the pitch," Prasad added.

The BJP leader also raked up sidelining of leaders like George Fernandes and Sharad Yadav by Kumar to make his point, drawing angry responses from JD(U) members. "RJD should remember that its president Lalu Prasad had compared him to a snake that sheds its skin," alleged the BJP leader.