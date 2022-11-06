BJP Seeks Hemant Soren's Apology Over Comment On I-T Officer's Vehicle

THE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday sought an apology from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for alleging that an Income Tax officer went to conduct a raid on a vehicle given by the opposition party in the state.

Meanwhile, the BJP shared a video of the alleged owner of the vehicle at Jhankhand's headquarters and claimed that Soren made accusations without checking the facts.

In the video, Dinesh Mahto, who claimed to be the owner of the vehicle said that he had given his car to the BJP for rent for a program. He also added that he then forgot to remove the party's sticker from the vehicle which was later used by the Income Tax Department for search operations with the BJP sticker still on it.

"I am not associated with any political party -- whether it is BJP, JMM or Congress," he said in the video.

BJP spokesperson Misfika Hasan claimed that Soren's remarks hurt the party workers demanding the Jharkhand chief minister to apologise publicly.

"The chief minister, which is a constitutional post, blamed the BJP and constitutional institutions from a public platform without checking the fact. CM's act has hurt every worker of the party. We demand his public apology."

This comes after Soren at a government function in Palamu on Friday alleged that an officer of the I-T Department went to conduct a raid on a vehicle provided by the BJP.

The statement came hours after ally Congress's MLAs Kumar Jaimangal and Pradeep Yadav were raided on tax evasion charges.

The BJP also announced that it will organise a block-level agitation programme in the state from November 7.

"The programme will be held across 263 blocks of the state from November 7 to November 13 to expose the government's anti-people policies and corruption," Hasan said.

Earlier on November 4, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being afraid of Congress and its supporters.

"I believe that Narendra Modi is the first PM of independent India who is afraid of Congress and its supporters and is trying to subdue its (Congress') voice with the help of central agencies," Sinha said.

"I want to add that the people of Jharkhand are with the Mahagathbandhan government and you cannot establish your government in this state till 2029," he added.

He also mentioned that the opposition is agitated because the country is on its path to becoming Vishwaguru and is continuously developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies)