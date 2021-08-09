The officials said that Dar and his wife were taken to a hospital after the incident where they succumbed to their injuries. They said that a probe is underway, adding that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the attack.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Ghulam Rasool Dar, Bharatiya Janata Party's Kisan Morcha chief of the Kulgam district, and his wife were shot dead by terrorists at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, said the police.

Following the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha strongly denounced the attack and said people who carried this attack are 'cowards' and should be brought to justice soon.

"I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack on Sarpanch GH Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo of Redwani Bala, Kulgam. This is an act of cowardice and perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this time of grief," news agency ANI quoted LG Sinha as saying.

Meanwhile, the BJP said that Dar sacrificed his life for the nation and the party will not allow his sacrifice to go waste.

"Once again the coward Pakistani-sponsored terrorists have bled Kashmir by killing our Kisan Morcha leader and his wife. Both of them were active members of the BJP and enthusiastically took part in functions to mark the second anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 on August 5 and raised the tricolour," Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina told news agency PTI.

Dar, a resident of Kulgam's Redwani, was a sarpanch affiliated with the BJP. He had unsuccessfully contested the last year's District Development Council elections. Dar was currently living in a rented accommodation in Anantnag.

