Jammu | Jagran News Desk: In another shocking incident in the Valley, another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sarpanch was shot dead by the terrorists outside his residence at Vessu in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

According to initial reports, BJP sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday -- who was the saffron party's district vice president for Kulgam -- was shot dead by the militants near his residence. The officials said that Khanday was shifted to the GMC Anantnag where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is the second attack on a sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir in less than 48 hours. On August 4, the militants had shot dead a sarpanch who was also affiliated the saffron party in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police said that the sarpanch Arif Ahmad Shah was shot at in Akhran area of Kulgam district around 9.30 pm while adding that he was rushed to a hospital at Qazigund where his condition is stated to be stable.

Following the incident, Jammu and Kashmir's outgoing Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu said that the administration is addressing the situation in the Valley, adding that the security forces have eliminated a lot of terrorists over the last few days in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have seen that some soft targets are there. A lot of terrorists have been neutralization recently so there are some desperate actions. Wherever it is required, we are providing security. It is a continuous process to assess the threat," News18 quoted Murmu as saying.

The security forces, meanwhile, have up their ante against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Over the last couple of months, the security forces have eliminated over 100 terrorists in the Valley. However, the Indian Army has warned that nearly 300 terrorists are waiting at the launchpads across the border to infiltrate into India.

"Inputs indicate that their launchpads are fully occupied. If we've to guess, it could be anything between 250-300 terrorists presently occupying the launchpads opposite," the Indian Army had said in a statement last month.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma