Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared the article by American Publication Wall Street Journal titled "Facebook Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics" which alleged that the social media giant turned a blind eye to hate speech by a BJP leader T Raja Singh and other Hindu nationalists individuals and groups to avoid damaging its business prospects.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after an article by a leading foreign publication alleged Facebook India turned a blind eye to hate speech by a BJP leader, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the saffron party and the RSS, saying that the two control Facebook and WhatsApp in India to spread fake news and influence the electorate.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared the article by American Publication Wall Street Journal titled "Facebook Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics" which alleged that the social media giant turned a blind eye to hate speech by BJP leader T Raja Singh and other Hindu nationalists individuals and groups to avoid damaging its business prospects.

“BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook,” Gandhi tweeted.

BJP & RSS control Facebook & Whatsapp in India.



They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate.



Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook. pic.twitter.com/Y29uCQjSRP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2020

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor commented on Gandhi’s post, saying that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology would wish to hear from Facebook about the report and they propose to do about hate-speech in India.

. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology would certainly wish to hear from @Facebook about these reports & what they propose to do about hate-speech in India. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad retaliated to Gandhi’s comments, saying that the Congress has the “gall to question us” when they were caught “red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections.”

“Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP & RSS. You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us?” Prasad tweeted.

Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP & RSS.



You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us? https://t.co/NloUF2WZVY — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 16, 2020

The Wall Street Journal report had alleged that Facebook has a “broad pattern of favouritism” towards the BJP.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja