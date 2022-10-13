BJP Retorts With 'Nehru's Follies' On Congress' 'Whitewashed Real History' Charge On J-K Issue

AFTER Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly attacked India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru on the Kashmir issue during his Gujarat’s Anand district rally on October 10, a war of words broke out between Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and BJP’s Kiran Rijiju. Attacking PM Modi for his criticism directed at Nehru on the Kashmir issue, Congress on Tuesday said he once again "whitewashed real history" and overlooked facts to “castigate” India's first prime minister.

Taking to Twitter, Congress' general secretary in charge of communication, Jairam Ramesh shared a series of tweets and said, “The PM has once again whitewashed REAL history. He overlooks the following facts only to castigate Nehru on J&K. All this has been documented well in Rajmohan Gandhi's biography of Sardar Patel. These facts are also known to the PM's new man in J&K.”

“Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on accession. There were dreams of independence. But when Pakistan invaded, Hari Singh acceded to India. Sheikh Abdullah championed accession to India entirely because of his friendship with and admiration for Nehru, and his respect for Gandhi. Sardar Patel was okay with J&K joining Pakistan till Sept 13 1947 when the Nawab of Junagadh acceded to Pakistan,” he said in a subsequent tweet.

In a response to Ramesh, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in his tweets said that Maharaja Hari Singh wanted to join India but it was Nehru who rejected Hari Singh his request. Calling Congress’ claims as a 'historical lie', Rijiju wrote, “Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on question of accession of Kashmir with India has gone on for far too long in order to protect the dubious role of J.L.Nehru. Let me quote Nehru himself to bust the lie of Jairam Ramesh."

This 'historical lie', that Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on question of accession of Kashmir with India has gone on for far too long in order to protect the dubious role of J.L.Nehru. ⁰

He went on further and said, “So, to sum up; Maharaja wanted to join India in July 1947 itself. It was Nehru who rejected Hari Singh's request. Nehru conjured up some 'special' case for Kashmir & wanted 'much more' than mere accession. What was that special case? Vote Bank politics?”.

“Why was Kashmir made the only exception by Nehru, where the Princely ruler wanted to join India and yet Nehru wanted 'much more'? What was that much more? Truth is, India is still paying the price for Nehru's follies,” he tweeted.