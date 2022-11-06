Himachal Pradesh Polls: BJP Promises Uniform Civil Code, Quota For Women In Govt Jobs

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday promised the implementation of Uniform Civil Code in Himachal Pradesh. BJP chief JP Nadda, who released the party's poll manifesto at a public event in Shimla, also promised 8 lakh jobs in a phased manner and five new medical colleges in the hill state.

The BJP chief said the government will conduct survey of Waqf properties in Himachal Pradesh to stop any illegal use.

In a separate manifesto for women, BJP promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs. The party promised cycles to girl students in classes 6-12 and scooty to those pursuing higher education.

BJP's 11-point Manifesto:

- BJP will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if it is voted to power. A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose and UCC will be implemented in the state on the basis of their report, Nadda said.

- Goods and Services Tax on cartons will be 12 per cent and the additional tax will be borne by the government. This is an attempt to woo apple growers, who have considerable political clout in at least 20 Assembly constituencies, mainly in the Shimla and Kullu region.

- All villages would be connected with all-weather metalled roads at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 12,000 crore is to be spent on strengthening of infrastructure and transportation, says the BJP manifesto that came a day the Congress released its manifesto.

- Five new medical colleges in the state will be established, and a corpus of Rs 900 crore would be set up under the 'Hill Start-Up Yojana'.

- BJP has announced Rs 3,000 annually to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

- To strengthen primary health, the number of mobile clinics will be doubled in every Assembly constituency so that people in far-off areas can avail health benefits.

BJP's Manifesto For Women:

- 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs

- girl students from Classes 6 to 12 will get cycles while those pursuing higher education will get scooty

- three free LPG cylinders for poor women

- construction of two hostels in every district for girls pursuing higher education

- loan at two per cent to women for construction of homestays.

The manifesto was based on the recommendations taken from general public by a committee formed by the party. The BJP is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh.

The elections to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12.