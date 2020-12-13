Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda said on Sunday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda said on Sunday he has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Nadda urged those who came in contact with him recently to self-isolate themselves and get tested for COVID-19

Nadda said he got himself tested after experiencing some initial symptoms. The report came back positive following which he isolated himself at his home as per coronavirus protocol.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

Nadda undertook a two-day visit to West Bengal earlier this week to take stock of party activities. His convoy had been attacked with stones and sticks, allegedly by supporters of the Trinamool Congress, on Thursday.

A slew of politicians, including Home Minister Amit Shah, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja