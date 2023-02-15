OPEN IN APP

'BJP Praised BBC When It Suited Them': Owaisi On IT Surveys At British Broadcaster's Offices

Opposition parties have denounced the IT action against the BBC, terming it a political vendetta. Scroll to know more

By Ashita Singh
Wed, 15 Feb 2023 11:21 PM (IST)
AIMIM CHIEF Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the central government over the Income Tax department's survey operation at BBC offices. He alleged when it suited the BJP during the Emergency period (1975-77) their leaders used to praise the foreign broadcaster.

He also stressed the fact that freedom of the press was very important for a functional democracy while concurring with the statement issued by the Editors Guild of India, condemning the raids.

"When it suited the BJP during the Emergency period, their leaders used to praise the BBC. I am sure that the BBC will continue to tell the truth to the people. The timing is absolutely wrong and that is why the Editors Guild issued a right statement condemning the raids," the Hyderabad MP told reporters here reacting to queries on the I-T survey against BBC India.

The Income Tax department survey against BBC India continued for the second day today with sleuths understood to be making copies of electronic and paper-based financial data of the organisation.

The tax department had launched surveys on Tuesday at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the media house along with at least two linked premises as part of a probe into alleged tax evasion against the British broadcaster in India.

The action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question".

Opposition parties have denounced the IT action against the BBC, terming it a political vendetta.

On Tuesday, the ruling BJP had accused the BBC of "venomous reporting" while the Opposition had questioned the timing of the action that came weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question", on the prime minister and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the action as "very unfortunate" and a political vendetta by the BJP-led central government.

The Congress party asked what image of the country was Prime Minister Narendra Modi projecting through such actions at a time when the country is hosting the G-20 summit.

