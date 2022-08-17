BJP Rejigs Top Body: Gadkari, Shivraj Dropped, Yediyurappa In; No Yogi Adityanath In Revamped List

In a major organisational revamp, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday were dropped from the BJP's Parliamentary Board, the top decision-making body of the saffron party.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal have been included in the revamped parliamentary board. Apart from these two, four new faces have also been included in the list including Iqbal Singh Lalpur.

K Laxman, Sudha Yadav and Satyanarayan Jatiya are the other new members of the BJP's apex organisational body -- an attempt by the party to make the parliamentary board more socially and regionally representative.

S. No. BJP Leaders 1. J.P. Nadda 2. Narendra Modi 3. Rajnath Singh 4. Amit Shah 5. BS Yediyurappa 6. Sarbananda Sonowal 7. K. Laxman 8. Iqbal Singh Lalpura 9. Sudha Yadav 10. Satyanarayan Jatiya 11. B.L. Santosh

In another surprise, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who led the BJP to record a second consecutive win in the state assembly polls, has also been excluded from the top decision-making body. Speculations were rife that Yogi Adityanath might get a place on the parliamentary board as a reward.

Meanwhile, the saffron brigade has also rejigged its Central Election Committee and included former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Om Mathur and its women wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan. Former Union ministers Shahnawaz Hussain and Jual Oram have been dropped from the CEC, whose members also include all parliamentary board members.

All parliamentary board members, which include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda, automatically become part of the CEC, which has some additional members as well.

The omission of Gadkari and Chouhan marks their diminishing stock within the party which has tried to make its key organisational bodies more socially and regionally representative by bringing in members of different communities, including the first Sikh in Lalpura, currently the chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, in the board.

Former Union ministers --Jual Oram Shahnawaz Hussain-- and former BJP 'Mahila Morcha' chief Vijaya Rahatkar have been dropped from the CEC. After these changes, the board now has the full strength of 11 members while the CEC has 15 leaders.

This is the first time the board has been rejigged under Nadda, who took over as the party president in 2020. The board had several vacancies caused by the death of Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj while Venkaiah Naidu and Thaawarchand Gehlot had to leave it after becoming Vice President and state governor respectively.

When Shah was the party president, veteran leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were eased out of the crucial party body in 2014 and made members of 'Margdarshak Mandal', as the party on Modi's watch worked to make the organisation and government more youthful.

Among the new board members, Sudha Yadav and Laxman are from the Other Backward Classes while former Union minister Jatia is from the Scheduled Castes. Sonowal is tribal. Yediyurappa's inclusion highlights the party's efforts to reward the Lingayat leader whose community is critical to its poll prospects in the Karnataka assembly election slated for the next year.

Party sources said the exercise shows how the party "rewards" old workers and values their experience. Yediyurappa, Jatia and Laxman have given their lives to the party, building it brick by brick from the start, they said.

"There is also an emphasis on diversity. Sonowal is from the Northeast, Laxman and Yediyurappa hail from the South. In Lalpura, there is a Sikh representing minorities," a leader said. He described Sudha Yadav as a self-made political leader whose husband was martyred in Kargil.

(With Agency Inputs)