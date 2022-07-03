BJP Nat'l Executive Meet: PM To Address Cadre, Shah Moves Resolution On Maha Govt, Prez Poll Candidate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday moved a political resolution mentioning the candidature for the Presidential Elections, the government in Maharashtra and other political issues in the country. The resolution was moved by the Union Home on the second day of the BJP's National Executive Committee meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Shah's resolution lays out the party's stand on various key issues and sets the tone for its political activities in the coming days. In its condolence resolution on Saturday, the party paid tributes to Kanahiya Lal and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala among others. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomai will second the resolution.

A resolution on the Modi government's welfare measures and the economy was tabled by Union minister and senior party leader Rajnath Singh in the BJP's national meeting on Saturday. Before the start of the national executive meeting, BJP's vice president Vasundhara Raje Scindia on Saturday had said all the important and prevailing issues will be discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, during the second day of the BJP's National Executive Committee meeting, key focus will also remain on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to his party cadre. During his speech, PM Modi is likely to give suggestions on how to work towards strengthening the organisation as well as keep connected to the grassroots.

He is also expected to throw light on the outreach of some government schemes. PM Modi is expected to take potshots at the Opposition. After the conclusion of the BJP national executive meet, Prime Minister Modi will also address a public meeting at the Parade Ground where more than 35,000 people are expected to be present.

This executive meeting which is taking place in Hyderabad has been one after a gap of at least two years because of COVID. The BJP national executive meeting which is to take place every three months last took place in November 2021 in the national capital in a hybrid manner with leaders joining both physically as well as through digital medium.

The political resolution is a vision document that will be passed today where the BJP is expected to highlight its electoral successes in the recent, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa Uttarakhand and Manipur. The party is also expected to laud PM Modi and his leadership for navigating its success in the states which were once alien spots to the BJP political map.

Political violence in several states and the larger agenda of the opposition parties in their efforts to malign the reputation of the government and how that needs to be dispelled are also expected to be discussed in the political resolution.



(With Agencies Inputs)