'BJP My Guru, Teaching Me What Should Never Be Done': Rahul Gandhi As He Pitches For Opposition Unity

CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that he considers BJP as his guru as the saffron party teaches him "what should never be done". Rahul Gandhi said that there is a huge undercurrent against the BJP across the country urging opposition parties to work in tandem to provide an alternative vision to the people of the country.

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants BJP to attack Congress more aggressively as it helps the party to understand its ideology. "I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively, this will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done," Rahul Gandhi said.

Reiterating his vision for a united opposition, Gandhi said that the opposition should coordinate properly in order to fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "The sense I am getting is that if the opposition comes together and fight in coordinated way, the BJP will find it tough in 2024. I think the opposition should stand effectively on ground and work in a manner to counter the BJP," he said.

Speaking on Kamal Nath's remarks that he will be the opposition's PM face in 2024, Rahul Gandhi said, "My main focus right now is for a united India, we should fight against hatred. My focus is only to unite India."

Amid the claims of Akhilesh Yadav not receiving an invitation for Bharat Jodo Yatra's UP leg, Rahul Gandhi said that the doors of the yatra are open for everyone and the Congress won't stop anyone from joining. "The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone, we are not going to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji and others want "Mohabbat ka Hindustan," he said.

"When I started this, I just took it as an ordinary yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Slowly we understood that this yatra has a voice & feelings," Gandhi said on Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered New Delhi on December 24 before taking a nine-day break.

He further said that there were many like-minded parties who want India to be in harmony. "I know Akhikeshji and Mayawatiji want India to be free of hatred and want harmony in the country." Rahul Gandhi also said that "his is not a tactical political fight with the BJP who has dominated the political space and to defeat them now there should be ideological framework and this only Congress can give".

"For example the Samajwadi Party has position in Uttar Pradesh but its idea will not work in Kerala and Karnataka. Only the Congress can give a national vision while respecting the opposition leaders," Gandhi added.



(With Agencies Inputs)