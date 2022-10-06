BJP MP Sunny Deol's 'Missing' Posters Appear In Punjab's Pathankot, Locals Demand Resignation

MISSING posters of BJP MP Sunny Deol were pasted on walls of houses, railway stations, and vehicles in Punjab's Pathankot.

Pathankot, Punjab | Posters of "missing" BJP MP Sunny Deol pasted on walls of houses, railway station, vehicles pic.twitter.com/fMMjdiF4yK — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

Speaking to the news agency ANI, a protesting local said, "After becoming MP, he never visited Gurdaspur. He calls himself the son of Punjab but he hasn't brought any industrial development, not allocated MP funds or brought any central govt scheme here. If he doesn't want to work, he should tender his resignation. "

The Bollywood star, Deol, sustained a back injury a few weeks ago during the shoot of one of his projects, as reported by the news agency ANI in July.

"Sunny Deol sustained a back injury a few weeks ago at a shoot, he was undergoing back treatment first in Mumbai and then he flew to the USA for his back treatment two weeks back. The presidential elections happened during this time and he was not in the country as his treatment is still not over. He should be returning to India post his recovery. "

Deol, who defeated then-Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar in the general elections of 2019 for his current party, hasn't been to Gurdaspur since September 2020, and the last time he tweeted about politics was on March 31, when he shared a picture of a meeting with Piyush Goyal. "Issues linked to employees of a woollen mill" in his district, he claimed, were discussed at the meeting.

This is not the first time that Sunny Deol's constituency has witnessed "missing" posters. Similar posters first appeared last year; the actor called them "nonsense things."

"I've heard that those who are against me are making up absurd charges against me. Opposition leaders should seek to improve people's lives. In addition, I'm trying to reduce the city's traffic congestion. Happy Lohri to you all! "In the video, the actor had stated.