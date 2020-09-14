BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drug trafficking in the Indian film industry during the first day of the monsoon session of parliament on Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drug trafficking in the Hindi film industry during the first day of the monsoon session of parliament on Monday. Lauding the NCB's crackdown on the drug cartel linked to the Bollywood, the Gorakhpur lawmaker urged the centre to take strict action against the culprits.

"Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended and the NCB is doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action, apprehend the culprits soon, give them befitting punishment and bring an end to conspiracy of neighbouring countries," the BJP MP stated.

Underlining the rise in the drug trafficking cases, the actor-politician alleged that Pakistan and China smuggled drugs to "destroy country's youth".

"Problem of drug trafficking/addiction is on a rise. Conspiracy is being hatched to destroy country's youth and our neighboring countries are contributing to it. Smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is done every year. It is brought via Punjab and Nepal," he said.

The BJP MP"s remarks came days after the arrest of actor Rhea Chakraborty over alleged drug use in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha