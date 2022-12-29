BJP MP Pragya Thakur Face Police Complaint For 'Knives Out' Comment

BJP member of Parliament from Bhopal Pragya Thakur’s name has cropped up in a police case over an alleged provocative speech that she made in Karnataka’s Shivamogga. While speaking about the killing of Hindutva activists, Thakur had said that the Hindus also have the right to retaliate if they or their dignity are attacked.

At the event she had called on the community to at least keep the knives in their homes sharp, as everyone has the right to protect themselves.

"Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when....Everyone has the right to self protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting replay is our right ," she said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

She was speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention on Sunday. There she also advised Hindu men to protect girls and teach them the right values.

"Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god," Thakur said.

"Sanyasi says in this world created by god, end all the oppressors and sinful, if not the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in Love Jihad the same way. Protect your girls, teach them the right values," she had added.

The MP, who is also an accused in the Malegaon terrorist case, offered advice to parents about educating their children.

"by educating in missionary institutions, the children won't be yours and of your culture. They grow in the culture of old age homes and become selfish," she had said.

"Do pujas at your home, read about your dharma and shastra, teach your children about it, so that children know about our culture and values," she added.

(With agency inputs)