BJP MP Parvesh Verma Calls For 'Total Boycott' of A Community At Delhi Event | Watch

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma sparked controversy on Sunday after he allegedly made inflammatory remarks against a community at an event to protest the killing of a Hindu youth in northeast Delhi.

Verma could be heard stating in a purported video of the protest, which was held by a number of Hindu outfits in opposition to the killing, "There is only one way to straighten them, and that is a complete boycott, wherever you find them. Do you agree with my opinion? "

At a public event, he tells his supporters to repeat certain pledges after him, which the people did at the venue.

"Wherever you see them, if you want to fix their heads, then the only cure is a total boycott. Raise your hands if you agree, "said the BJP MP. Supporters in the audience raised their hands.

The Delhi police said it is obtaining the details of the event that took place at Dilshad Garden and also added that no permission was taken for organising the event.

"No complaints have been received yet. However, footage related to the speeches made at the event will be examined, "a senior police officer said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi uploaded a video of the speech. He alleged that the BJP has "launched a war on Muslims" and decried the "silence" of Amit Shah, the home minister, and Arvind Kejriwal, the chief executive of Delhi. What significance does the Constitution have if a MP of the ruling party can act in this manner in the nation's capital?

भाजपा-RSS का सांसद देश के राजधानी में, खुली सभा में मुसलमानों का बहिष्कार करने की शपथ ले रहा है। RSS के मोहन ने कहा था कि मुसलमानों में झूठा डर फैलाया जा रहा है।सच तो यही है कि BJP ने मुसलमानों के खिलाफ़ जंग का आगाज़ कर दिया है।दिल्ली CM और @amitshah दिनों ने चुप्पी साध ली है 1/2 pic.twitter.com/X2xMFKLCef — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 9, 2022

In response to questions on his comments, Mr. Verma informed The Indian Express that he "did not name any religious community."

"What I said was that the families whose members carry out such killings should be boycotted. Such families, if they run any restaurant or business, should be boycotted, "he said.