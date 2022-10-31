BJP MP Mohan Kundariya Lost 12 Family Members In Gujarat's Morbi Bridge Tragedy

A BHARATIYA Janata Party MP, Mohan Kundariya lost 12 relatives in the tragic Gujarat Morbi bridge collapse that took place on Sunday, reported the news agency PTI.

The BJP MP had gone to visit the place on Sunday when the heart-wrenching incident reportedly happened.

According to police, as many as 141 people lost their lives last evening after a suspension bridge on the Machchhu River collapsed.

While speaking about the accident, Kundariya mentioned that 12 victims who lost their lives were his family members and included five children, four women, and three men, all close relatives of his elder brother. He also added that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the tragedy, he said.

"Four daughters of the brother-in-law of my elder brother, the husbands of three of them and five children were killed in the accident," Kundariya said as quoted by PTI."As it was Sunday, they had gone to the picnic spot where the tragedy occurred. I reached there half-an-hour after the incident took place and have been at the spot since yesterday, helping in the rescue work," the MP added.

"So many people have been killed. We will take strict action against those responsible for the incident," he said.

"We will ensure that nobody responsible for the loss of so many lives is spared."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the deaths and stated that rescue ops were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts.

While addressing a gathering n the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, PM said, "I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner. The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government."

"I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," said PM.

He also added that a team has been constituted to investigate the incident and that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies)