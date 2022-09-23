BJP MP Janardan Mishra Cleans School Toilet With Bare Hands In Madhya Pradesh; Video Goes Viral

A video of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh Janardan Mishra cleaning the toilet at a girls’ school in Khatkhari village with his bare hands went viral on social media.

In the video, BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Reva can be seen cleaning the toilet with his hands, without using any other equipment or sanitary products. After the video went viral on social media platforms, Mishra has become the talk of the town.

However, some Twitter users, claimed the video was only a publicity gimmick and questioned Mishra about the relevance of posting such a thing.

Taking to Twitter, BJP MP shared a video of him cleaning the toilet and wrote, “Under the Seva Pakhwada being run by the party, Yuva Morcha cleaned the toilets of the school after the tree plantation program in the Girls School Khatkhari.”

He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others.

The BJP's youth wing has been reportedly organising a cleanliness campaign from September 17 (on the day of PM Modi's birthday) which will continue till October 2. The MP Mishra visited the school to participate in a tree plantation program organized by Yuva Morcha under the Seva Pakhwada.

During his visit, he noticed the unhygienic condition of the toilet at the girls' school and decided to clean it. This is rare to see when any BJP leader, an ardent supporter of PM Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ cleaned the toilet at school. Meanwhile, He also added that this wasn't the first time that he took part in such a cleanliness drive.

Prime Minister Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014. Under the mission, all villages, panchayats, districts, states and union territories in India declared themselves "open-defecation free" by October 2, 2019.