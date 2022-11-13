BJP MP Files FIR Against TMC Minister's Derogatory Remarks On President, Asks Mamata Banerjee To Apologise

TWO days after Trinamool Congress (TMC) Leader Akhil Giri made derogatory remarks about President Droupadi Murmu, a complaint was filed against him by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Sunday.

The complaint was registered in Delhi's North Avenue Police Station, news agency ANI reported, requesting police officials to take immediate action and file an FIR against Giri under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act.

According to her, Mamata Banerjee should fire Giri and apologise to President Murmu about the incident herself.

While speaking about the same after filing the FIR, Chatterjee said, "Mamata Banerjee should give a statement. Akhil Giri is a minister in her government, she should sack him immediately. She should come to Delhi and apologise. They may say a lot about the SC-ST community in public but this is the actual sentiment of their ministers," as quoted by ANI.

This came after a video of Akhil Giri making objectionable remarks allegedly against the President of India went viral on social media. "He (Suvendu Adhikari) says I am not good-looking. How beautiful you are! We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President of India. But how does our President look?" Giri had said while hitting out at Suvendu Adhikari.

Meanwhile, he also apologised for the same later on Saturday and said that he was sorry and regretful about what he said and still respects the constitution and the post to the President of India.

"I said, President. Didn't take anyone's name. If the President of India feels insulted about it, then I am sorry and regret what I said," the TMC leader said in a statement after he was criticised by BJP and his own party for his remarks.

Though he also mentioned that he does not regret BJP's reaction to his remarks.

"I don't regret how BJP will react to this. I am not concerned about BJP. My reaction was for Suvendu Adhikari," he claimed.

"I am also part of the Constitution. I have taken an oath and become a minister. He (Suvendu Adhikari) insulted me and said that I look like a crow. He called me a half-pant minister. This is also an insult to me. Calling me half-pant minister is insulting the whole minister panel," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)