BJP MP Anil Firojiya Completes Nitin Gadkari's Weight-Loss Challenge, Loses 32 Kg

WHILE taking up the weight loss challenge from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Ujjain MP, Anil Firojiya lost almost 15 kg of weight in lieu of development in his constituency after Gadkari challenged him to give Rs 1000 crore for each kg lost. Earlier in June, Gadkari promised the Firojiya on stage that he would give Rs 1000 crore for development work for each kilo lost.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India' movement. Union Miniter Nitin Gadkari had told me on stage that for each kilogram I lose, I will earn Rs 1,000 crore for development works in Ujjain. I took it as a challenge and have lost 15 kg so far. I will reduce it further and request him to release funds as promised,” Firojiya as per news agency ANI said.

"If weight loss brings more budget allocation for Ujjain, I am ready to continue my fitness regime for the development of the constituency," he said.

The BJP MP claimed to follow a stringent diet in order to lose weight. He said he wakes up at 5:30 am every morning every day and does a morning workout including running, exercise and yoga. He also follows an Ayurvedic diet chart and consumes a light breakfast.

He also added that he consumes salad, one bowl of green veggies, and one roti made of a variety of cereals for lunch and dinner. He occasionally alternates between dry fruits and carrot soup also.

Firojiya said that he accepted the challenge and has lost almost 32 kgs. "I met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and told him and he was very happy to know about it. As promised, he has approved development plans worth Rs 2,300 crores for the region", Firojiya added, ANI quoted.

Earlier in February this year, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said that he had made a condition for allocating funds to Firojiya. Giving his personal body transformation. Gadkari said that he showed his old picture when he was 135 kg. It was hard to believe his old photos. He added that he will allocate Rs 1,000 crore for each kg he loses to Firojiya.