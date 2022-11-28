BJP Mocks Satyendar Jain's Jail Videos With American TV Series 'Prison Break' Poster

IN A new twist to the controversy involving Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's purported jail cell CCTV footage, BJP has released a poster that was inspired by the popular American television series "Prison Break," where the faces of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain have been replaced by original actors.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi BJP shared an original poster of the Hollywood series with the re-imagined version, under the title 'Prison mein Break' followed by the line, 'Aap Ka Tihar Darbar Series.' "In USA: Prison Break series. In Delhi: Prison (meN) Break series Relax, Rejuvenate, Rejoice in Tihar courtesy AAP govt," read the Tweet from BJP Delhi.

Recently, several videos of Satyendar Jain’s activities inside the jail have surfaced on the internet. In the CCTV footage, Jain was seen enjoying messages, food and other advantages for which AAP, the ruling party in Delhi is under BJP’s radar.

Earlier on November 27, there was alleged video dated September 13, 15, and October 1 surfaced on the internet. In the video, men can be seen cleaning the jail cell's floor and setting the Minister's bed. Jain was seen chatting with other persons inside his prison cell in the images from September 12. This has been confirmed by the sources cited by ANI.

This appears to be the fourth CCTV video of the jailed Delhi Minister to surface. On November 19, the first alleged visuals surfaced which showed the Minister receiving a full-body massage. The second purported footage surfaced on November 23, a day after Jain's counsel claimed inside the trial court that the Minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody.

In the footage, Jain was seen having an elaborate and extensive meal. Interestingly, sources had said that the Minister had gained 8 kg weight instead.

In the third purported footage which came into the spotlight on November 26, the Minister was seen having a conversation with some people, including currently suspended Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.

