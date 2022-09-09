BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi For Wearing Burberry T-Shirt Worth Rs 41,000; Congress Hits Back

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi after he wore a T-shirt of Rs. 41,257 on the third day of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Taking a jibe at Congress, BJP on its Twitter handle claimed that Rahul Gandhi who has been raising the issue of inflation during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', was wearing a T-shirt worth Rs 41,257 on Friday.

"Bharat, dekho!" tweeted BJP with a photo of Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Congress hit back at the BJP and said that the central government is scared of the response of the people to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Taking to Twitter, Congress said, "Hey... are you scared? Seeing the crowd gathered in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Talk about the issue. Speak on unemployment and inflation. If we have to discuss the clothes, then Modi ji's suit of 10 lakhs and glasses of 1.5 lakhs should be discussed. Do BJP want to discuss this?"

अरे... घबरा गए क्या? भारत जोड़ो यात्रा में उमड़े जनसैलाब को देखकर।



मुद्दे की बात करो... बेरोजगारी और महंगाई पर बोलो।



बाकी कपड़ों पर चर्चा करनी है तो मोदी जी के 10 लाख के सूट और 1.5 लाख के चश्मे तक बात जाएगी।



बताओ करनी है? @BJP4India https://t.co/tha3pm9RYc — Congress (@INCIndia) September 9, 2022

Congress on Friday began its third day of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by party MP Rahul Gandhi in Nagercoil city of Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu.

The third day of Yatra began from Scott Christian College in Nagercoil to Azhagiyamandapam Junction in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally on September 7, Rahul Gandhi said every single institution of the country is under attack as he sought the support of the people to help keep the country united.

"They (BJP) think they can frighten the opposition using CBI, ED and IT. The problem is they don't understand Indian people. Indian people don't get scared. Not a single opposition leader is going to be scared of the BJP," said the Wayanad MP.

He also highlighted the importance of the Indian tricolour and called out the BJP for allegedly treating it as their personal property.

"It gives me great joy to begin Bharat Jodo Yatra from this beautiful place. The national flag represents the religion and language of every single person living in this country. They (BJP and RSS) think that this flag is their personal property," Rahul Gandhi added.

Notably, all the Congress MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi will stay in the container for the next 150 days. Sleeping beds, toilets and AC are also installed in some of the containers.

The 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir. The five-month Yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.