Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident near Selsura, Maharashtra. The injured will be given Rs. 50,000, the PMO said.

7 students including BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son Avishkar Rahangdale died after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura around 11.30 pm on Monday night. The deceased were on their way to Wardha said, Prashant Holkar, SP Wardha.

According to media reports, the accident happened after a Mahindra XUV 500, plunged off a bridge when the driver lost control over the vehicle. The driver, reportedly, lost control after a wild boar hit their vehicle. However, an official statement on this from Wardha Police is awaited. The students had finished their exams and were returning from a party when the mishap took place. The SUV was heading to Wardha from Deoli.

All the seven students on board were killed in the accident. The deceased, as per the media reports, were students of a medical college in Sawangi area of Wardha district.

According to the reports, the deceased students have been identified as Avishkar, son of MLA Vijay Rahangdale of Tirora Constituency in Gondia district, Neeraj Chauhan (First Year MBBS), Nitesh Singh (2015 Intern MBBS), Vivek Nandan (2018, MBBS Final), Pratyush Singh (2017 MBBS), Shubham Jaiswal (2017 MBBS), and Pawan Shakti (2020 MBBS).

This is the third major road accident in the last 48 hours in Maharashtra. A tragic accident took place on the Pune-Nagar highway on Sunday which took the lives of five people in the mishap. In another accident, three siblings were killed in a truck and two-wheeler accident in Parbhani. In just 24 hours, eight people have been killed in road accidents in Maharashtra.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha