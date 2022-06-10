Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Aravind Limbavali on Friday apologised to the Bengaluru police and the media, a day after the video of his daughter allegedly misbehaving with the city's cops went viral on social media.

"I want to clarify about the small issue that happened on Thursday evening. My daughter and her friends in a car were flagged down near Raj Bhavan. Police fined Tarun for overspeeding. I was told my daughter behaved rudely with media. I too saw the video. Our family track record is not like that. If my daughter has hurt someone, I apologise on her behalf," Limbavali said, as quoted by The Times Of India.

On June 9, a video of Limbavali's daughter went viral in which she allegedly misbehaved with Bengaluru cops after jumping a traffic signal. Limbavali's daughter reportedly jumped the red light started arguing with cops after she was stopped by them, eading her to pay a total fine of Rs 10,000 for traffic rule violation.

Limbavali's daughter also got into an argument with media personnel.

"I want to go now. Don't hold the car. You can't put a case on me for overtaking. This is an MLA vehicle. We haven't driven rash. My father is Aravind Limbavali," she was heard arguing in a video that went viral right after the incident was reported.

Following the incident, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said Limbavali's daughter was involved in a case of rash driving.

"This was a case of rash driving, she (MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter) was stopped by police. Her friend was driving the car, they paid a fine and went," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Anushka Vats