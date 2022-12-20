BJP Minister Highlights Infighting In Congress In Response To Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' Remark

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday reacted to Rahul Gandhi's statement of "mohabbat ki dukan nafrat in bazar mein". He said, "Rahul Gandhi has a very bad experience with hatred."

Explaining Rahul Gandhi's close shaves with hatred among leaders of his own party, Mishra said: "When he (Rahul) visited Madhya Pradesh, he saw hatred between Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath. Upon reaching Rajasthan, he saw hatred between CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot."

"Gehlot, Nath and Singh are very experienced leaders, the shop is far away, they will not even let you (Rahul Gandhi) get Gumasta (a licence to open the shop)," the minister said.

His statement came in response after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called his Bharat Jodo Yatra as 'Mohabbat ka dukaan' (shop of love) amid an existing 'nafrat ka bazaar' (market of hatred) while responding to BJP leaders who questioned him for conducting the ongoing Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot-march.

"I am opening 'Mohabbat ka dukaan' (a shop of love) in 'nafrat ka bazaar' (the market of hatred). This is my response to BJP leaders who ask why I am doing this yatra," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said in Alwar, Rajasthan on Monday.

Meanwhile, MP Home Minister also targeted the Congress for a no-confidence motion during the winter assembly session. He said that Leader of Opposition Govind Singh should have instead brought the no-confidence motion against Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath under whose leadership 38 MLAs left the party and cross-voting took place in the presidential election.

"No-confidence motion should have been brought on the false promise of waiving farmers' loans up to Rs 2 lakh, giving an unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 and giving Rs 51,000 each to daughters. They should have brought the no-confidence motion against these said things but have brought it against our government," Mishra added.

"The government is ready to discuss every proposal. We are ready to give answers on each note. It is a request that they should listen to it, and not run away from there. If they have raised a question, they must listen to the answer as well," he added.