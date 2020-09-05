Haryana BJP Minister Anil Vij has come out in support of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is facing backlash over her tweet likening Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), and sought protection for the actress.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Haryana BJP Minister Anil Vij has come out in support of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is facing backlash over her tweet likening Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), and sought protection for the actress. "KanganaRanaut should be given police protection. She should be allowed to make revelations freely (in the Sushant Singh Rajput case)," Haryana Minister Anil Vij was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The support for Kangana from the BJP leader came days after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reportedly suggested that the actress should be slapped by Shiv Sena women members if she comes to Mumbai on September 9 as announced by her. Another Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik said that Ranaut should be booked for sedition.

Kangana has been a vocal critic of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for its probe in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Kangana was among the first celebs to push the foul play theory in the death of Rajput, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment.

"We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police. The Home Ministry should take action over it," Raut had written in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' over Kangana's criticism of the Mumbai police.

Responding to Raut, Kangana had written on Twitter that "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader, has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

