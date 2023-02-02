BJP's Mega Budget Reach Out: Union Ministers To Travel Across India On February 4, 5

After the BJP-led NDA government presented its budget for 2023-2024, Union Ministers will canvass the country for a mega feedback programme on February 4 and 5. The mega budget Reach Out will find out what the budget means for the citizens across age, caste, creed and profession.

Union ministers will travel across the country for this budget reach out programme. "During this reach out programme, union ministers will hold a press conference on the budget and at the same time interact with people across the strata, including prominent citizens and intellectuals," ANI cited its top sources as saying.

Earlier today, BJP national president JP Nadda held a meeting with the ministers to review the preparations for the programme.

Which Minister Will Visit Which City

- Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will go to Jammu.

- Tourism Minister G Kishen Reddy would be in Kochi.

- Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev B Chandrashekar will visit Coimbatore

- Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal will go to Raipur

- Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will visit Bhopal

- Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will travel to Bengaluru.

More ministers will be part of the programme and their schedules are being finalised.

The Union Budget 2023 presented on Wednesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was the last full budget by the BJP-led NDA government before the general elections next year. It unveiled one of its biggest jumps in capital spending in the past decade, with finance minister saying the fiscal deficit would fall next year.

During her nearly one-and-a-half-hour-long speech, the Finance Minister announced that the government proposes to increase capital expenditure outlay by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24, which would be 3.3 per cent of the GDP.

The Budget Session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with the President's address, which was followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey for 2022-23.