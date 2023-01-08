BJP Like Ganga, Take A Dip To Get Rid Of All Sins, Says Tripura CM To Oppn Leaders

TRIPURA Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manik Saha on Sunday appealed to the opposition leaders to join the BJP. He said his party is like the river Ganga, and "taking a dip" in it will help them get rid of all sins.



The BJP leader said this while addressing a public meeting as part of the Jan Vishwas rally in Tripura's Kakraban. He said that the BJP is confident of winning the assembly polls due this year.



"I appeal to the people who still believe in the ideology of Stalin and Lelin to join the BJP because it is like river Ganga. All your sins will vanish if you take a holy bath in Ganga," he said.



"The compartments of the train are still vacant. Sit in the vacant bogies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take all of us to the destination where we are supposed to be," he added.



He also went after the left-wing opposition CPI(M), accusing them of suppressing the rights of the people of the state for years.



"There was no democracy during the Communist regime as they believe in violence and terror tactics. In South Tripura district, as many as 69 opposition leaders were killed during the Left rule. Kakraban was no exception where a lot of political murders happened," he alleged, as quoted by news agency PTI.



The Chief Minister of the state said that the Jan Vishwas rally flagged by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 5 will floor the opposition parties.



"The idea of ‘prestha pramukh’ (page in charge) was successfully carried out by Shah in Tripura during the 2018 assembly elections. It demolished the Communist fort after 25 years. This time, the Jan Viswas rally will do the same to the opposition. They will be visible only through a microscope after the elections," he claimed.