BJP Leader's Wife Shot Dead In Cross-Firing In Uttarakhand; UP Cops Booked Under Murder Charges

A WOMAN was shot dead in an exchange of fire between Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad Police and villagers of Bharatpur in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Wednesday, Five UP police personnel have been injured in the incident and going through treatment.

A woman who was killed in an exchange of fire was identified as Gurpreet Kaur, the wife of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurtaj Bhullar.

The clash erupted when a team of Uttar Pradesh Police reached Bharatpur village to raid the house of Jaspur senior block chief Gurtaj Bhullar in search of a mining mafia.

According to Uttarakhand Police, the Moradabad Police had gone to Udham Singh Nagar to arrest a criminal named Zahir carrying a reward of Rs 50,000.

The Moradabad Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Shalabh Mathur, said that the criminal escaped from Bharatpur village and when the police team reached, they were taken hostage. "The accused is a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. He escaped from there (Bharatpur village). When our police team reached, they were taken hostage and their weapons were snatched," he as quoted by ANI said.

Later, Uttarakhand DIG (Law and Order) Nilesh Anand confirmed that a woman who was shot dead in an exchange firing was a wife of a local BJP leader.

“Moradabad police came here to arrest Zahir, carrying a reward on his arrest. They raided (Jaspur) Block chief, Gurtaj Bhullar's (house), argument took place, cross-firing happened. Bhullar's wife died on the spot & UP police officials got injured,” Uttarakhand DIG (Law and Order) Nilesh Anand as quoted by news agency ANI said.

“We're probing it. Had they (UP police) informed the local police, they might have been able to help them better as they are aware of the area. Injured UP Police officials went to Moradabad hospital without informing us,” Anand added.

Uttarakhand Police has also registered a case against 10-12 personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint filed by the family of the deceased, Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC said, PTI quoted.

Meanwhile, the death of the wife of the BJP's Jaspur Block chief in Uttarakhand has triggered massive public outcry and protests.