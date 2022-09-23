BJP Leader's Son, Two Others Arrested For Murder Of Receptionist In Uttrakhand

A MASSIVE protest broke out in Rishikesh on Friday while the accused in the 19-year-old receptionist's murder case was being taken to jail. Locals raised slogans and surrounded the vehicle seeking justice.

Meanwhile, the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Pulkit Arya, who owns a resort in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district was also arrested in connection with the case along with his two employees, identified as manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta, said the police.

#WATCH | Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Locals gheraoed Police vehicle that was carrying the accused in #AnkitaBhandari murder case earlier today. They also thrashed the accused.



Police tweeted that the three confessed to having pushed her into a canal after a dispute and she drowned.

The accused were detained after they confessed to have killed the missing girl and thrown her body into the Cheela Canal, Pauri Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar Chandra Suyal as reported by the news agency PTI.

The ASP also mentioned that they tried to mislead the police initially. However, all of the accused confessed to the crime after interrogation.

Meanwhile, a team has been sent to search for the girl's body in the canal, he said, adding the case was cracked within 24 hours of being transferred from the revenue police to regular police.

The three accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Kotdwar court, police said.

Meanwhile, the police mentioned that the accused have been booked under sections 302 and 201 of IPC. "Sections of murder and concealment of evidence (Section 302/201 IPC) have been increased against the accused arrested in the Ankita Bhandari missing case. SDRF team is searching the dead body," the police informed via posting a video on the official Twitter handle of Uttrakhand police.

A missing complaint had been lodged at a revenue police outpost after the girl was not found in her room by her parents on Monday morning.

Pulkit Arya is the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar, and a former chairman of Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board. Vinod Arya has been granted a state minister's rank but holds no post in the government.