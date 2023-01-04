BJP Leader's Hotel Razed With Dynamites In MP After Public Outrage Over Murder Case Against Him

SAGAR district administration on Tuesday demolished an illegal hotel -- owned by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mishri Chand Gupta -- after massive public outrage over the Jagdish Yadav murder case. The BJP leader was accused of killing Jagdish Yadav by running his SUV over him on December 22. The district administration demolished the building using dynamites.

It took 60 dynamites, by a special team from Indore, to demolish the hotel, according to a report by the news agency ANI. The building turned into rubble within seconds. Sagar District Collector Deepak Arya, Deputy Inspector General Tarun Nayak, and other senior officers were present during the demolition. The Hotel Jairam Palace of Mishri Chand Gupta was situated near the Makaronia intersection in Sagar.

"In the view of safety, traffic was stopped by placing barricades around the intersection. People living in the buildings around the hotel were also alerted. There has been no loss of any kind. Only the building was demolished," District Collector Deepak Arya, as quoted by ANI, said.

Jagdish Yadav, resident of Koregaon was crushed to death by an SUV on December 22. The allegation was levelled against BJP leader Mishri Chand Gupta and his family members, following which he was suspended from the BJP. Police registered a case of murder against eight accused in this case. Out of these, five were arrested. Mishri Chand Gupta is still absconding.

Pertinent to mention deceased Jagdish Yadav was the nephew of independent Councilor Kiran Yadav. Kiran Yadav defeated Mishri Chand Gupta's wife Meena by 83 votes in the civic body polls. It is alleged that Jagdish was murdered in this enmity. He was a resident of Koregaon in Makronia and worked at a dairy farm located at the Makronia intersection.

