BJP Leader's Hotel Razed With Dynamites In MP After Public Outrage Over Murder Case Against Him

BJP leader Mishri Chand Gupta's illegal hotel has been razed by the Sagar district authorities, following the public outrage against him. He has been arrested for the murder of Jagdish Yadav, nephew of Kiran Yadav who had defeated Gupta's wife in urban body polls by 83 votes. Gupta has been accused of mowing down Yadav with his SUV.

By Nikhil
Updated: Wed, 04 Jan 2023 12:45 PM IST
Minute Read
BJP Leader's Hotel Razed With Dynamites In MP After Public Outrage Over Murder Case Against Him
Mishri Chand Gupta's hotel has been demolished by the Sagar District authorities. (Image credit: Twitter)

SAGAR district administration on Tuesday demolished an illegal hotel -- owned by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mishri Chand Gupta -- after massive public outrage over the Jagdish Yadav murder case. The BJP leader was accused of killing Jagdish Yadav by running his SUV over him on December 22. The district administration demolished the building using dynamites.

It took 60 dynamites, by a special team from Indore, to demolish the hotel, according to a report by the news agency ANI. The building turned into rubble within seconds. Sagar District Collector Deepak Arya, Deputy Inspector General Tarun Nayak, and other senior officers were present during the demolition. The Hotel Jairam Palace of Mishri Chand Gupta was situated near the Makaronia intersection in Sagar.

"In the view of safety, traffic was stopped by placing barricades around the intersection. People living in the buildings around the hotel were also alerted. There has been no loss of any kind. Only the building was demolished," District Collector Deepak Arya, as quoted by ANI, said.

Also Read
Jain Community Stir: How Jharkhand Govt's 3-Year-Old Decision Snowballed..
Jain Community Stir: How Jharkhand Govt's 3-Year-Old Decision Snowballed..

Jagdish Yadav, resident of Koregaon was crushed to death by an SUV on December 22. The allegation was levelled against BJP leader Mishri Chand Gupta and his family members, following which he was suspended from the BJP. Police registered a case of murder against eight accused in this case. Out of these, five were arrested. Mishri Chand Gupta is still absconding.

Pertinent to mention deceased Jagdish Yadav was the nephew of independent Councilor Kiran Yadav. Kiran Yadav defeated Mishri Chand Gupta's wife Meena by 83 votes in the civic body polls. It is alleged that Jagdish was murdered in this enmity. He was a resident of Koregaon in Makronia and worked at a dairy farm located at the Makronia intersection.

Also Read
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

 

(With agency inputs)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.