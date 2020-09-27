New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti has tested positive for covid-19 infection. In a late night post, the BJP leader tweeted about her diagnosis and urged all those who came in close contact with her to get tested for the virus. The BJP leader said she was down with mild fever for last three days and have contracted the infection despite following the covid norms such as social distancing during her trip to Himalaya.

"I am quarantined at Vande Matarma Kunj, that, lies between Haridwar and Rishikesh. I will get another covid test done after four days and if the situation remainss the same will consult doctors," she said in a tweet.'

Meanwhile, in a major overhaul, the party on Saturday removed Bharti from the post of national vice president. Along with her, VInay Shashtrabudhhe and OM Mathur have also be dropped from the post. The saffron party under its new cheif JP Nadda, has brought in many new faces in a bid to enhance regional representaion in the party.

India's covid tally neared 6 million in last 24 hours with 88,600 new covid cases. According to health ministry, total number of cases stand at 59,92,932 with 1124 new deaths reported in last 24 hours.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha