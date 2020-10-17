BJP Mandal vice president DK Gupta was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad by three unidentified assailants on Friday night while returning home after closing his shop.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A BJP leader was shot dead in party-ruled Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad by three unidentified assailants on Friday night. His assailants came on bikes and attacked BJP Mandal vice president DK Gupta at a market. The attack was carried out when Gupta was returning to his home after closing his shop.

His killing triggered protests by family members and his supporters outside the hospital where he was rushed for treatment. Several supporters also tried to block a road in Agra in protest.

"Some unknown men targeted the BJP leader in the marketplace. We are carrying out a probe. We talked to the protesters to calm them down. We are aiming for a breakthrough in the next 24 hours," police officer Mukesh Kumar Mishra told reporters.

Firozabad: DK Gupta, a BJP leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants outside his shop in Narkhi Police Station limits. Police investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/8R1ksv0aNC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 16, 2020

Another police official said that the family members of Gupta have given them names of people they suspect and they will soon be arrested for investigation.

"He was attacked after he had closed shop. The family members have given the name of some suspects. We will conduct an investigation, and arrest them soon," Shachindranath Nath Patel, another police officer, said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the BJP leader had taken the body to their residence and his last rites will be held on Saturday. In the latest update, the police have detained three people, including the main accused, ADG Agra, Ajay Anand said. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

