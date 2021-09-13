The videos and pictures of the incident have also gone viral on social media where Shivang Tiwari, a local BJP leader, can be seen pasting Jinnah's posters inside the toilet.

Aligarh | Jagran News Desk: A controversy erupted in Aligarh on Sunday night after posters of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, former Governor-General of Pakistan, were found inside a public toilet near the Gandhi Park Bus Stand of the city. The posters were allegedly pasted there by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker who has been identified as Shivang Tiwari, reported Dainik Jagran.

The videos and pictures of the incident have also gone viral on social media where Tiwari can be seen pasting Jinnah's posters inside the toilet. However, Jagran English does not independently verify the veracity of the videos.

According to the Dainik Jagran report, Tiwari had demanded that Jinnah's picture should be removed from the union hall of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). He had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to get Jinnah's picture removed.

The posters have, meanwhile, been removed from the toilet. The saffron party, as per Dainik Jagran, has promised to take action against those responsible for the incident.

PM Modi to visit Aligarh on September 14

PM Modi will visit Aligarh on Tuesday to lay the foundation stone for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in the city. This will be PM Modi's first of many visits to Aligarh ahead of next year's crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, he had virtually attended the centenary celebrations of AMU and said that the university represents "mini-India". "We see a mini-India among different departments, dozens of hostels, thousands of teachers and professors. The diversity which we see here is not only the strength of this university but also of the entire nation. History of education attached to AMU buildings is India’s valuable heritage," he had said.

"Wherever in the world they go, AMU alumni represent the rich heritage and culture of India…In its 100 years of history, AMU has crafted and polished millions of lives, giving them modern and scientific thinking and inspiring them to do something for the society and the nation," he added.

