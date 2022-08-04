BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari Challaned For Riding Bike Without Helmet During 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari was issued a challan by the Delhi Police for not wearing a helmet while a motorcycle rally in the national capital. The BJP leader was near the Red Fort to participate in a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally on Wednesday when he was charged with the fine, the police mentioned.

Meanwhile, Tiwari while speaking about the incident, apologised for not wearing the helmet while riding a bike. He also urged people not to drive two-wheelers without wearing safety gear. In his tweet, he also told that he will pay the fine.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic.. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort. All of you are requested not to ride two wheelers without helmet. #DriveSafe family and friends need you."

Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic 🙏 .. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort.

आप सब से निवेदन है कि बिना हेल्मेट two wheeler नही चलायें #DriveSafe family and friends need you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MrhEbcwsxZ — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) August 3, 2022

While speaking about the same, a police official said that the BJP leader was riding the motorcycle without a helmet, a license, and without a pollution and registration certificate, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed his profile picture on his social media handles to 'Tiranga' and urged the netizens to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by updating their profile pictures to the national flag.

Addressing the 91st edition of the monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi stated that India is set to witness a glorious and historic moment as it completes 75 years of Independence.

"My dear countrymen, today we started our discussion on 75 years of Independence, with a visit across the country. The next time we meet, the journey of our next 25 years would have already begun. We all have to join for our beloved tricolour to be hoisted at our homes and those of our loved ones. Do share with me how you celebrated Independence Day, if you did anything special, this time. Next time, we will talk again about the different colours of our Amrit Parv. Till then, I take leave of you. Thank you very much," said PM Modi.