Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ajay Sharma was injured severely in Prayagraj on Monday night after some miscreants allegedly fired at him inside his house, said the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday, adding that the incident took place near the Phaphamau police station area.

The police, as reported by Dainik Jagran, said that Sharma was shot five times, adding that the bullets hit him on his shoulder and stomach. Sharma, who is the vice-president of the District Kisan Morcha, is currently undergoing treatment at the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital, the police added.

A probe has now been launched by the Uttar Pradesh Police to grab the miscreants who allegedly carried out the attack.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, 35-year-old Sharma, who lives with his family in the Lehra village, had gone out of his residence due to some personal work when he was allegedly assaulted by nearly six attackers. Sharma tried to escape from the scene but the attackers followed him and fired nearly five rounds at him, injuring him severely.

The attackers, who came by car and bike, left after several locals arrived at the scene after hearing gunshots. The Uttar Pradesh Police has launched a probe and questioned Sharma's family members and villagers. However, they said that Sharma's family has not lodged a complaint yet, reported Dainik Jagran.

A similar incident happened in Prayagraj last month after BJP leader Awadhesh Maurya was shot at near the Ganga Jhunsi police station area of the district. Maurya, the Mandal president of the BJP, was later hospitalised at the SRN Hospital, the Uttar Pradesh Police had said, adding that he was likely shot due to an old enmity.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma