'BJP Kidnapped AAP Candidate From Surat,' Alleges Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that BJP has kidnapped AAP's poll candidate in Gujarat. However, minutes later Sisodia said Jariwala has been brought to the Returning Officer's office. "He was circled by over 500 policemen and is now being pressured to take his nomination back," the AAP leader said.

Sisodia earlier alleged that Kanchan Jariwala, who was named by AAP from Surat (East) in Gujarat, was missing since yesterday.

"He was last seen at the RO office yesterday. They tried to get his nomination rejected. Later, he was pressured to withdraw his nomination. This raises questions on EC," news agency ANI quoted AAP leader Manish Sisodia as saying.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been trying to create inroads into Gujarat, which has been ruled by BJP for the past 27 years and six terms.

The home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat goes to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh.