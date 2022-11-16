'BJP Kidnapped AAP Candidate From Surat,' Alleges Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Kanchan Jariwala, who was named by AAP from Surat (East) from Gujarat, has been missing since yesterday, Sisodia alleged.

By JE News Desk
Wed, 16 Nov 2022 12:02 PM IST
Minute Read
'BJP Kidnapped AAP Candidate From Surat,' Alleges Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that BJP has kidnapped AAP's poll candidate in Gujarat. However, minutes later Sisodia said Jariwala has been brought to the Returning Officer's office. "He was circled by over 500 policemen and is now being pressured to take his nomination back," the AAP leader said.

Sisodia earlier alleged that Kanchan Jariwala, who was named by AAP from Surat (East) in Gujarat, was missing since yesterday.

"He was last seen at the RO office yesterday. They tried to get his nomination rejected. Later, he was pressured to withdraw his nomination. This raises questions on EC," news agency ANI quoted AAP leader Manish Sisodia as saying.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been trying to create inroads into Gujarat, which has been ruled by BJP for the past 27 years and six terms. 

Also Read
Delhi MCD Elections: AAP MLA's Relative Among 3 Held By Anti-Corruption..
Delhi MCD Elections: AAP MLA's Relative Among 3 Held By Anti-Corruption..

The home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat goes to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.