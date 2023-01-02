BJP Hails SC Verdict To Uphold Demonetisation, Asks If Rahul Gandhi Will Apologise

The judgement was given by a five-judge bench of the apex court.(ANI)

Following the Supreme Court's judgement on demonization, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday lashed out at the Congress for its campaign against the decision and asked that Rahul Gandhi tender an apology after the apex court's orders.

In a majority verdict of 4:1, the top court upheld the government's 2016 decision to demonetise Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, saying that the decision was not flawed.

Former law minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that demonetisation dealt the "biggest blow" to terrorism by curbing terror funding. He claimed that it boosted the income tax and also cleansed the economy.

"It is a historic decision and is in national interest. The Supreme Court has held a decision taken in national interest valid. Will Rahul Gandhi now say sorry for his campaign against demonetisation. He spoke against it even abroad," he said at a press conference, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He hit out at the "Grand Old Party" leaders, especially the former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, for highlighting the minority judgement.

They are ignoring with impunity the majority verdict to make incharitable and scandalous statements, he said, slamming Chidambaram.

Speaking to reporters, he stated that India has become a global leader in digital payment, which was boosted by demonetisation, noting that India recorded over 730 crore digital transactions worth over Rs 12 lakh crore in October alone this year.

The judge who had a dissent on this plea has also said that the policy was well-intentional, the BJP leader added.

The judgement was given by a five-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice S A Nazeer, said there has to be great restraint in matters of economic policy and the court cannot supplant the wisdom of the executive by a judicial review of its decision.