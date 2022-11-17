BJP Fumes Over Kamal Nath’s Video Cutting Temple-Shaped Cake With Lord Hanuman Portrait

CRITICISING former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamla Nath for cutting a temple-shaped cake with the portrait of Lord Hanuman on it, the current Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he (Kamal Nath) was playing with “Hindu sentiments”.

In a veiled attack on the Opposition, Chouhan spoke to media persons, saying that the Congress had nothing to do with devotion to God. They opposed the construction of the Ram Mandir but when they saw that it caused a loss of votes, then they started remembering Lord Hanuman. "Making Lord Hanuman's portrait on a cake and cutting it is an insult to the Hindu religion and Sanatan tradition. Society will not accept it," MP CM added.

After a video of Kamal Nath cutting a temple-shaped cake with the portrait of Lord Hanuman went viral on social media, he has been receiving flak for it. The event took place in the Shikarpur area of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Sharing a video of Nath, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya said that the Congress leader has "insulted crores of Hindus". “Former MP CM and senior Congress leader Kamalnath, runs a knife through a four tiered, temple-shaped cake, with a saffron flag and image of lord Hanuman on top. During elections he had claimed to be Hanuman bhakt and is now insulting crores of Hindus by denigrating their deity…,” he tweeted.

Following that, Vivek Bunty Sahu, the district president of the BJP, held a press conference where he levelled serious accusations against Nath for stirring up anti-Hindu sentiment. "Former CM Nath may have built Lord Hanuman's temple, but he does not have faith in the temple. He and his entire family often leave no stone unturned to play with the faith of Hindu,” he, as quoted by ANI said.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Ajay Yadav reacted to the incident and said, "Nath is a religious person. He built a 121 feet Hanuman temple in Chhindwara before becoming the Chief Minister of the state.

He further defended that workers have brought a cake of such artwork and it becomes difficult for the leaders to avoid the sentiments of workers. Therefore, Bharatiya Janata Party should not give importance to such issues.