BJP Fields 3-Time Councillor Rekha Gupta As Its Candidate For Delhi MCD Mayor Election

The BJP on Tuesday announced that three-time Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta will be its candidate for the upcoming Delhi MCD Mayoral Elections. The elections for the post of the Delhi MCD Mayor will be held on January 6. Rekha Gupta has been pitted against Aam Aadmi Party’s mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi.

In a U-turn, the BJP yesterday announced that it will contest the MCD Mayoral election after initially stepping back after its Delhi MCD election debacle. The saffron brigade has fielded Kamal Bagri of Ram Nagar ward for the deputy mayor post.

The Aam Aadmi Party, earlier this month, fielded its councillor, Shelly Oberoi, as the candidate for Mayor's post while Aaley Iqbal Mohammad has been fielded for the deputy mayor's post. The AAP now has maximum number of Councillors in the Delhi Municipal Corporation.