'BJP Fears Losing Election': Manish Sisodia On ED Arresting His PA

DELHI Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that afraid of losing in elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got his house raided. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided his personal assistant's house and when they couldn't find anything there too.

This came after the ED on Saturday detained Sisodia's PA Devender Sharma alias Rinku and been interrogating him since then.

The ED, however, is yet to make an official statement regarding Saturday's development.

Taking a swipe at BJP, Sisodia tweeted, "They got my house raided based on false FIR, searched bank lockers, checked in my village but found nothing against me. Today, they conducted a raid at my PA's house and when they didn't find anything, they arrested him. BJP people! So much fear of losing the election."

Earlier, on October 17, the deputy CM was summoned to the CBI headquarters in the national capital where he was quizzed for nine hours. While speaking to the media after the summon at his residence, Sisodia alleged that the case against him was intended not to probe any scam but to "make Operation Lotus successful in Delhi".

"I was asked inside the CBI office to leave (AAP), or else such cases will keep getting registered against me. I was told 'Satyendar Jain ke upar konse sachhe cases hain?'...I said I won't leave AAP for BJP. They said they'll make me CM," he alleged. However, the CBI refuted all such allegations and said that the examination was carried out in a "professional and legal manner". It affirmed that the investigation will continue as per the law.

In August, the enforcement agencies conducted searches on Sisodia's official residence among several other places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's excise policy.

Sisodia has been under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licences for the year 2021-22.

Apart from Sisodia, the list of other accused includes Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, director of Brindco Sales; director of Buddy Retail Amit Arora, and Dinesh Arora; authorised signatories of Mahadev Liquors Sunny Marwah, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, and Arjun Pandey.

(With inputs from ANI)