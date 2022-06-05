New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the BJP government has failed in giving security to Kashmiri Pandits and asserted that it is the time for action and not for high-level meetings. He claimed that Kashmiri Pandits were being forced to leave the Valley due to the targeted killings and demanded the Centre put forth an action plan to stop such incidents.

Addressing AAP's protest rally at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, Kejriwal said, "The BJP govt has failed in this. The era of 1990 has come again. They (Govt) don't have any plans. Whenever there is a murder in the valley, news comes that the Home Minister has called a high-level meeting, enough of these meetings, now we need action, Kashmir wants action".

He further alleged that the administration in Jammu and Kashmir was not allowing Kashmiri Pandits to protest against the recent targeted killings in the Valley. "When they protest against the targeted killings, the present BJP government in Kashmir does not allow them to protest. If the government behaves like this, the suffering of the people becomes double," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal put forth a four-point demand to the Center and demanded an action plan to stop such incidents, cancel bonds signed with Kashmiri Pandits that say they cannot work outside Kashmir, fulfill the demands of Kashmiri Pandits and provide them security. He also lashed out at Pakistan and asked to stop petty tactics. "Kashmir will always be part of India," he said.

While speaking at the rally, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the prime minister, home minister, all Union ministers and MPs were shedding crocodile tears in the name of 'The Kashmir Files' movie. "Today, Kashmiri Pandits are being massacred. I want to ask Modi ji where are your ministers, MPs and MLAs hiding right now?" Singh said.

The Kashmir Valley has seen eight targeted killings by terror groups especially Lashkar-e-Taiba whose victims included non-Muslims, security personnel, an artist and local civilians. Scores of Kashmiri Pandits, who were employed under a prime minister's package in 2012, have been staging protests threatening mass exodus. Two persons -- a bank employee and a brick kiln labourer -- were killed in Kashmir on June 2 while another labourer was injured in two separate incidents.

A woman teacher from the Samba district of the Jammu region was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31. On May 18, terrorists had entered a wine shop at Baramulla in North Kashmir and threw a grenade, killing one person from the Jammu region and injuring three others. Policeman Saifullah Qadri was shot dead outside his residence in Srinagar on May 24 while TV artiste Amreen Bhat was gunned down in Budgam two days later.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan