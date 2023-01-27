BJP Corporator Kills Self, Family Days After Tweeting About Deteriorating Health Of Sons

BJP corporator from Madhya Pradesh killed himself and his family under stress due to his children's disease. (Image credit: Twitter)

A BHARATIYA Janata Party corporator in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, Sanjeev Mishra, his wife, and their sons Anmol and Sarthak died by committing suicide on Thursday evening, state police said. Mishra’s children were suffering from muscular dystrophy. Anmol was thirteen and Sarthak was only seven years of age. Muscular Dystrophy is a group of diseases that is caused by the progressive weakening and loss of muscular mass.

The couple were stressed due to their children’s medical condition, the police have said, as quoted by news agency ANI. "May God spare even enemy's children from this disease... I am not able to save the children, I do not want to live anymore," Mishra expressed his grievances on the micro-blogging site Twitter before taking his and his family’s life.

Also Watch:

Friends of the couple had rushed to the spot after reading Mishra’s social media post and they informed the police while they tried to open the door to the room where the family was, Hindustan Times reported.

Civil Lines Police Station of Vidisha has registered a case in the matter. The door of the room in which the family died was forcibly opened by the police when they reached the spot. The family was rushed to the hospital where they all died while undergoing treatment.

The treatment for the disease, that had taken hold of the two children, is not available, Superintendent of Police in Vidhisha district Umashankar Bhargava said. He added that this is a genetic disease.

"A man, Sanjeev Mishra, committed suicide along with his wife and two children in Vidisha. He posted a suicide note on social media mentioning he couldn't save his children suffering from genetic disease, treatment for which isn't available. All four are dead," Vidisha SP said while talking to the media persons.

The family used to live the Bhutinagar town. The police have also found a suicide note from the family’s home, according to a report by Times Now. The suicide note mentioned that the children were suffering from the disease for five years.

(With agency inputs)