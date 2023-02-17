BJP, Congress On Same Page To Slam George Soros' 'Revival of Democracy' Remark Against PM Modi

ALMOST a day after the US billionaire philanthropist George Soros claimed that the stock market rout of the Adani Group of companies and the revelations made by Hindenburg research will lead to a "democratic revival in India", the country's ruling party and the main opposition party, in a rare instance of unanimity, have lashed out at the billionaire investor Soros.

Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani claimed that Soros is attempting to undermine Indian democracy and that the UK has designated him as an economic war criminal. "The man who broke the Bank of England, and is designated by the nation an economic war criminal, has now pronounced his desire to break Indian democracy. George Soros, an international entrepreneur, has declared his ill-intention to intervene in democratic processes of India," Irani said.

Irani's criticism of Soros's comments described him as a "designated economic war criminal" with "ill-intentions" towards India. "Powerful people like Soros attempt to take down governments in other countries to install their hand-picked people in power," Irani further claimed.

"PM Modi has repeatedly said that he can take criticism, but an attempt on India will not be tolerated," she said.

Meanwhile, the Congress said on Friday that whether the Adani issue sparks a democratic revival in the country depends entirely on the Congress and the other opposition parties and has nothing to do with the investor George Soros.

"Whether the 'PM-linked Adani scam' sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and our electoral process. It has nothing to do with George Soros," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

"Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes," he also said.

Speaking on the stock rout of the Adani Group companies, Soros said, "This will significantly weaken Modi's stranglehold on India's federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India."

A 92-year-old investor, George Soros has a net worth of USD 8.5 billion and is known for his philanthropic work.