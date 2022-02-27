New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP national president JP Nadda's Twitter account was hacked briefly on Sunday. The hacker made tweets seeking cryptocurrency donations for Russia which is at war with Ukraine currently after President Vladimir Putin authorised an invasion in Ukraine three days ago. The Twitter account has been restored now.

The tweets that were made by the hackers disappeared five minutes after they were posted. In the tweets, the hackers had sought donations in cryptocurrency for Russia.

"Stand with the people of Russia. Now accepting Cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum," the tweet read also translated in Hindi along with links for the donation.

Soon after another tweet was made informing the account has been hacked. It read in Hindi that the account has been hacked to collect donations for Russia since it requires help currently.

While responding to the hacking Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Electronics & Technology told news agency ANI "We are aware of the hack and CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) is looking into it."

This is not the first time Twitter accounts of BJP leaders have been hacked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account has also been hacked several times in the recent past.

PM Modi's personal Twitter account was briefly compromised in December last year. The hackers posted a Tweet stating India had adopted bitcoin as legal tender and would distribute it to all citizens

The hacking of Nadda's Twitter account comes at the backdrop of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin announced war against Ukraine terming it 'military operation' on Februray 24. The Indian government is making arrangments to evacuate its citizens struck in the country. Many citizens, mostly students, have already been evacuated from Ukraine from bordering countries by the Indian government. Air India is running special flights to bring back Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha